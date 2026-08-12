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Pockets Training & Gym Trousers & Tights

(42)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
CHF 80
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
CHF 115
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
CHF 125
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
CHF 115
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
+1
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
CHF 115
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
CHF 125
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
CHF 57
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 70
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Just In
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
CHF 37
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Just In
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
CHF 85
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
CHF 105
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
Just In
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
CHF 55
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
CHF 135
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
CHF 135
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
CHF 62
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
CHF 125
Nike One
Nike One Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
CHF 40
Nike Hyverse
Nike Hyverse Men's Dri-FIT UV Training Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Hyverse
Men's Dri-FIT UV Training Joggers
CHF 70
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
CHF 99.95
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
CHF 75
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
CHF 52
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
CHF 110
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Nike Multi Stain Repel Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
CHF 52
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
CHF 52
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 32
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
CHF 120
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Regular Chino Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT Regular Chino Trousers
CHF 135
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
CHF 130
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Trousers
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Trousers
CHF 135
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
CHF 94.95
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Cargo Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Cargo Trousers
CHF 99.95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
CHF 57
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Knit Training Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Knit Training Trousers
CHF 45
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
29% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
29% off
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tights
29% off
Nike Gym Heritage
Nike Gym Heritage Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Gym Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Trousers
29% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
29% off
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Men's Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Warm
Men's Tights
20% off
Nike Pro Octa
Nike Pro Octa Men's Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
Nike Pro Octa
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
29% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
28% off