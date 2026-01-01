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Kids' Green T-Shirts & Tops

(27)
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
CHF 50
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
CHF 27
Brazil
Brazil Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Brazil
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 75
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' T-Shirt
CHF 37
France National Team 2026 Match Away
France National Team 2026 Match Away Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Match Away
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 160
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
CHF 20
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
CHF 40
Nike
Nike Girls' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike
Girls' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Top
CHF 50
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
CHF 20
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
CHF 22
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
CHF 22
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 30
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Paris Saint-Germain
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
CHF 32
FFF 2026 Stadium Away
FFF 2026 Stadium Away Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Bestseller
FFF 2026 Stadium Away
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
CHF 85
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Home
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Shirt
CHF 99.95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
CHF 42
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 32
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
CHF 27
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
CHF 32
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
CHF 30
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
CHF 32
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
CHF 30
FFF
FFF Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
FFF
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
CHF 30
Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25 Stadium Third
Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sold Out
Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
29% off
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Total 90
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shirt
28% off
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
20% off

Green T-shirts for kids: keep them moving

Whether they're taking it easy or pushing themselves to the max, our green kids' T-shirts keep them comfortable. Expect classic styles in breathable materials. Our cotton fabric isn't just soft against the skin—it also lets air flow, so kids can focus on their game. You'll also find ultra-smooth jersey options with the right amount of drape. When the intensity amps up, choose a design featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This clever fabric moves sweat away so it evaporates quickly, and kids stay dry.


Choose a children's green T-shirt in a comfortable cut. We've got oversized fits in relaxed silhouettes. Think dropped shoulders and styles that offer a little more space in the body. Like to layer up? Pick from versatile half-zip and 1/4-zip designs. Keep them zipped up to lock in warmth or unzip for an airy feel. Look out for designs with thumbholes that deliver extended coverage while keeping sleeves in place, no matter how much kids are moving around.


Kit out your future football star in a kids' green T-shirt from some of the biggest clubs and national teams. They'll feel just like their favourite players in game-ready designs. Meanwhile, basketball fans can choose from roomy jerseys featuring the names and numbers of iconic players. Look out for options with small details that make a big difference. Mesh panels add ventilation, so kids will always stay cool. Plus, articulated seam lines create streamlined comfort, so they can move freely.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose a plain green kids' T-shirt with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.