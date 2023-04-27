Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Football
        2. /
      2. Clothing

      Kids Football Clothing

      Hoodies & SweatshirtsTrousers & TightsJacketsTops & T-ShirtsShortsSocks
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Gender 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Football
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Kit Type 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Shorts
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Shorts
      CHF 23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Top
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Top
      CHF 23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Older Kids' Short-sleeve Football Top
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Older Kids' Short-sleeve Football Top
      CHF 35
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Jacket
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Jacket
      CHF 119.95
      Nike Therma-FIT Academy Winter Warrior
      Nike Therma-FIT Academy Winter Warrior Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Academy Winter Warrior
      Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Brazil 2022/23 Away
      Brazil 2022/23 Away Younger Kids' Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Brazil 2022/23 Away
      Younger Kids' Football Kit
      CHF 84.95
      Brazil 2022/23 Home
      Brazil 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Brazil 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Kit
      CHF 84.95
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Older Kids' Football Shorts
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Older Kids' Football Shorts
      CHF 35
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Away
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Away Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Away
      Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      CHF 89.95
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away
      Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      CHF 84.95
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      CHF 89.95
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Away
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Away Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Away
      Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      CHF 84.95
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Football Kit
      CHF 84.95
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      CHF 89.95
      FFF 2022/23 Home
      FFF 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      CHF 85
      Netherlands 2022/23 Home
      Netherlands 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Netherlands 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      CHF 85
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Home
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Football Kit
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      CHF 89.95
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Football Kit
      CHF 84.95
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
      CHF 40
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      CHF 89.95