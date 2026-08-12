Back to School Black Shoes

(176)
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Men‘s shoes
CHF 170
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 165
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Rift Mesh
Nike Air Rift Mesh Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift Mesh
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 75
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Nike Air Max 95 SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 160
Nike P-6000 Tech
Nike P-6000 Tech Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000 Tech
Men's Shoes
CHF 135
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Slides
Jordan Franchise
Slides
CHF 37
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Nike Metcon 10 AMP Men's Training Shoes
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Men's Training Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 120
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
CHF 105
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Men's Road Running Shoes
CHF 75
Nike Free Metcon 7 AMP
Nike Free Metcon 7 AMP Men's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7 AMP
Men's Training Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's shoes
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Men's shoes
CHF 170
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 50
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
CHF 185
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Men's Road Running Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 80
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
CHF 105
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 52
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
CHF 115
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoes
CHF 185
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Men's Shoes
CHF 220
Jordan 1 Mid
Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Tennis Classic
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike Air Max Bia
Nike Air Max Bia Baby & Toddler Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max Bia
Baby & Toddler Shoes
CHF 64.95
Nike Air Max Fire
Nike Air Max Fire Younger Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max Fire
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 85
Nike Air Rift 'Florette'
Nike Air Rift 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Men's shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
CHF 150
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Men's Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Men's Shoes
CHF 195
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Women's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 75
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
CHF 210
Nike Revolution 8 EasyOn
Nike Revolution 8 EasyOn Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Revolution 8 EasyOn
Men's Road Running Shoes
CHF 75
Nike Shox NZ
Nike Shox NZ Men's Shoes
Nike Shox NZ
Men's Shoes
CHF 150
Jordan Flight Court
Jordan Flight Court Men's Shoes
Jordan Flight Court
Men's Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
CHF 195
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium Men's shoes
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium
Men's shoes
CHF 210
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Rift 2 SE
Nike Rift 2 SE Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Rift 2 SE
Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 120
Jordan 1 Mid
Jordan 1 Mid Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 99.95
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 145
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low
Men's Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Ava Rover
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 125
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Men's Shoe
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Men's Shoe
CHF 185
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 165
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Men's Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Force 1 Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Nike Revolution 8 EasyOn
Nike Revolution 8 EasyOn Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Revolution 8 EasyOn
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 75
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 125
Jordan Court Connect Low
Jordan Court Connect Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Court Connect Low
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 80
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 75
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Women's Shoes
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Shoes
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 165
Nike Air Max 95 Recraft
Nike Air Max 95 Recraft Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Recraft
Baby/Toddler Shoes
CHF 94.95
Jordan Flight Court
Jordan Flight Court Men's Shoes
Jordan Flight Court
Men's Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
CHF 195
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium Men's shoes
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium
Men's shoes
CHF 210
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Rift 2 SE
Nike Rift 2 SE Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Rift 2 SE
Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 120
Jordan 1 Mid
Jordan 1 Mid Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 99.95
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 145
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low
Men's Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Ava Rover
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 125
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Men's Shoe
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Men's Shoe
CHF 185
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 165
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Men's Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Force 1 Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Nike Revolution 8 EasyOn
Nike Revolution 8 EasyOn Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Revolution 8 EasyOn
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 75
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 125
Jordan Court Connect Low
Jordan Court Connect Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Court Connect Low
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 80
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 75
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Women's Shoes
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Shoes
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 165
Nike Air Max 95 Recraft
Nike Air Max 95 Recraft Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Recraft
Baby/Toddler Shoes
CHF 94.95