    2. /
  2. Accessories & Equipment
    3. /
  3. Bags & Backpacks

Back to School Bags & Backpacks

Bags & Backpacks
Gender 
(0)
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
Nike Academy Team
Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
CHF 40
Nike Gym Club
Nike Gym Club Kids' Bag (25L)
Bestseller
Nike Gym Club
Kids' Bag (25L)
CHF 40
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
Nike Classic
Kids' Backpack (16L)
CHF 35
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Sustainable Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
CHF 45
Nike
Nike Gym Tote (28L)
Sustainable Materials
Nike
Gym Tote (28L)
CHF 50
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Bestseller
Nike Brasilia JDI
Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
CHF 32
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Waistpack (3L)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Heritage
Waistpack (3L)
CHF 32
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Just In
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
CHF 40
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Eugene Backpack (23L)
Nike Heritage
Eugene Backpack (23L)
CHF 60
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Futura 365 Cross-body Bag (3L)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Futura 365 Cross-body Bag (3L)
CHF 30
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
CHF 32
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Brasilia
Kids' Backpack (18L)
CHF 45
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Backpack (25L)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Heritage
Backpack (25L)
CHF 42
Nike Sportswear Essentials
Nike Sportswear Essentials Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Essentials
Cross-Body Bag (1L)
CHF 32
Nike Gym Club
Nike Gym Club Duffel Bag (24L)
Bestseller
Nike Gym Club
Duffel Bag (24L)
CHF 50
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
Nike Classic
Kids' Backpack (16L)
CHF 35
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Drawstring Bag (13L)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Heritage
Drawstring Bag (13L)
CHF 27
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (Small, 1L)
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (Small, 1L)
CHF 30
Nike Sportswear Futura 365
Nike Sportswear Futura 365 Women's Mini Backpack (6L)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Futura 365
Women's Mini Backpack (6L)
CHF 45
Nike
Nike Heritage Waistpack
Sustainable Materials
Nike
Heritage Waistpack
CHF 30
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Premium
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
CHF 40
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (2L)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (2L)
CHF 47
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
Nike One
Nike One Women's Training Tote Bag (18L)
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's Training Tote Bag (18L)