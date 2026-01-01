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Nike
Training Mat (5 mm)
CHF 75
This ultralightweight training mat features a durable top layer and a supportive foam base for lasting comfort, no matter where you train.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IQ6085-091
- Country/Region of Origin: South Korea
Nike
CHF 75
This ultralightweight training mat features a durable top layer and a supportive foam base for lasting comfort, no matter where you train.
Product Details
- 80% polyvinyl butyral/20% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IQ6085-091
- Country/Region of Origin: South Korea
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike
CHF 75