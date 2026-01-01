 
image 1 of 2
Nike Training Mat (5 mm) - Black/Black/White

Nike

Training Mat (5 mm)

CHF 75
ONE SIZE

This ultralightweight training mat features a durable top layer and a supportive foam base for lasting comfort, no matter where you train.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IQ6085-091
  • Country/Region of Origin: South Korea

Nike

CHF 75

This ultralightweight training mat features a durable top layer and a supportive foam base for lasting comfort, no matter where you train.

Product Details

  • 80% polyvinyl butyral/20% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IQ6085-091
  • Country/Region of Origin: South Korea

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike.

    Nike Training Mat (5 mm)

    Nike

    CHF 75

    Complete the look

    Item 3 of 11