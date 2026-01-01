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Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers - Obsidian/White

Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers

CHF 52
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Soft, warm and comfy—you could practically live in these Tottenham Hotspur joggers. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.


  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
  • Style: II3965-451
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece

CHF 52

Soft, warm and comfy—you could practically live in these Tottenham Hotspur joggers. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.

Product Details

  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Pocket bags: 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
  • Style: II3965-451
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 4′7″ (138cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers

    Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece

    CHF 52