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Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Cardigan
CHF 64.95
A cardigan says classy, but sporty. Elevated yet relaxed. Made with french terry fabric, our button up sweater is a comfy staple you can wear to take any outfit to the next level and still stay comfortable.
- Colour Shown: Black/Sand Drift/Sand Drift
- Style: IM5082-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Nike Sportswear Club
CHF 64.95
A cardigan says classy, but sporty. Elevated yet relaxed. Made with french terry fabric, our button up sweater is a comfy staple you can wear to take any outfit to the next level and still stay comfortable.
Benefits
- Midweight French terry fabric is naturally breathable with soft loops on the inside.
- Designed with a loose fit for a relaxed silhouette and easy layering.
Product Details
- Embroidered Nike and Swoosh logos
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Sand Drift/Sand Drift
- Style: IM5082-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Size & Fit
- Female model is wearing size M and is 4'9" (145cm approx.)
- Male model is wearing size S and is 4'6" (137cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Sportswear Club
CHF 64.95