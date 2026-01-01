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Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt - Black/Smoke Grey/White

Recycled Materials

Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper

Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt

CHF 100

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This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Suit up like your favourite team's keeper in this replica Paris Saint-Germain shirt. Our Stadium Collection pairs replica design details with sweat-wicking technology to give you a game-ready look inspired by your favourite team.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Smoke Grey/White
  • Style: HJ5267-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Georgia

Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper

CHF 100

Suit up like your favourite team's keeper in this replica Paris Saint-Germain shirt. Our Stadium Collection pairs replica design details with sweat-wicking technology to give you a game-ready look inspired by your favourite team.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • The replica design gives you details modelled after what the team wears.

Product details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Smoke Grey/White
  • Style: HJ5267-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Georgia

Size & Fit

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

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    Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt

    Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper

    CHF 100

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