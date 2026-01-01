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Nike Men's Fleece Full-Zip Running Hoodie - Dark Grey Heather/Bright Crimson

Nike

Men's Fleece Full-Zip Running Hoodie

CHF 110

Stay in the zone (even when the sweat dries). This hoodie's midweight brushed fleece feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, giving you that post-run comfort with an extra roomy feel.


  • Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather/Bright Crimson
  • Style: IU3945-063
  • Country/Region of Origin: Egypt

Nike

CHF 110

Stay in the zone (even when the sweat dries). This hoodie's midweight brushed fleece feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, giving you that post-run comfort with an extra roomy feel.

Benefits

  • Oversized fit is designed to feel extra roomy through the body.
  • Double-layer hood construction adds soft structure.

Product details

  • Graphics on front and back
  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Hood lining: 80% cotton/20% polyester.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather/Bright Crimson
  • Style: IU3945-063
  • Country/Region of Origin: Egypt

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Men's Fleece Full-Zip Running Hoodie

    Nike

    CHF 110

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