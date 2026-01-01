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Nike
Men's Fleece Full-Zip Running Hoodie
CHF 110
Stay in the zone (even when the sweat dries). This hoodie's midweight brushed fleece feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, giving you that post-run comfort with an extra roomy feel.
- Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather/Bright Crimson
- Style: IU3945-063
- Country/Region of Origin: Egypt
Nike
CHF 110
Stay in the zone (even when the sweat dries). This hoodie's midweight brushed fleece feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, giving you that post-run comfort with an extra roomy feel.
Benefits
- Oversized fit is designed to feel extra roomy through the body.
- Double-layer hood construction adds soft structure.
Product details
- Graphics on front and back
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Hood lining: 80% cotton/20% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather/Bright Crimson
- Style: IU3945-063
- Country/Region of Origin: Egypt
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike
CHF 110