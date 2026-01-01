Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
Indoors, outdoors or for a five-a-side on the roadside—the Tiempo Streetgato is ready to play wherever, whenever. A synthetic upper and flat outsole deliver excellent touch on the ball to help you stay in control on a variety of surfaces. The vibrant LEGO® brick print and brilliant metallic trim let you lock in your look with style to spare.
- Colour Shown: Metallic Silver/Green Strike/Black/White
- Style: IO2390-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection
Indoors, outdoors or for a five-a-side on the roadside—the Tiempo Streetgato is ready to play wherever, whenever. A synthetic upper and flat outsole deliver excellent touch on the ball to help you stay in control on a variety of surfaces. The vibrant LEGO® brick print and brilliant metallic trim let you lock in your look with style to spare.
Nike Football x LEGO Collection
Play on instinct with a full line-up of fierce prints built from LEGO bricks.
Built to Ball
A durable synthetic upper provides a smooth ball touch for dribbling, passing and striking. Specially designed traction on the outsole helps your feet grip the playground and the pitch.
Play Wild
The colourful spot print on the upper takes its look from two of the wildest creatures of the jungle: dart frogs and jaguars.
Product details
- Low-cut collar
- Classic laces
- Colour Shown: Metallic Silver/Green Strike/Black/White
- Style: IO2390-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection
Play Your Way
Inside, outside or five-a-side on the roadside. With a vibrant LEGO brick print and brilliant metallic trim, this Jr Tiempo Streetgato is ready to play wherever—with style to spare.
Play Wild
The classics reimagined. Brick by brick.
Nike Football x LEGO® Collection
Play on instinct with a full line-up of fierce prints built from LEGO bricks.
LEGO, the LEGO logo, the Minifigure and the Brick and Knob configurations are trademarks and/or copyrights of the LEGO Group. ©2026 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.