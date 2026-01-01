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England Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
CHF 99.95
Our premium, lightweight Tech fleece—smooth both inside and out—gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk, letting you rep your team no matter the temp.
- Colour Shown: Work Blue/White
- Style: IB7869-486
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
England Tech Fleece
CHF 99.95
Our premium, lightweight Tech fleece—smooth both inside and out—gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk, letting you rep your team no matter the temp.
Product Details
- Body: 53% cotton/47% polyester. Pocket bag, knuckle side: 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Work Blue/White
- Style: IB7869-486
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 4′7″ (138cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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England Tech Fleece
CHF 99.95