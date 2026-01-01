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England Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt - Work Blue

England

Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt

CHF 30
Work Blue
Obsidian

Sold Out:

This colour is currently unavailable

Show love for your squad in this soft cotton England tee.


  • Colour Shown: Work Blue
  • Style: IQ2187-486
  • Country/Region of Origin: Italy, Pakistan

England

CHF 30

Show love for your squad in this soft cotton England tee.

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Work Blue
  • Style: IQ2187-486
  • Country/Region of Origin: Italy, Pakistan

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    England Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt

    England

    CHF 30

    Complete the look

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