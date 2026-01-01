image 1 of 2
England FA Academy
Nike Football
CHF 30
Score goal after goal with the Academy Football's innovative OmniSculpt technology—grooves debossed into the casing allow air to travel around the ball delivering truer flight.
- Colour Shown: White/Red/Blue/Midnight Navy
- Style: IQ0655-100
- Country/Region of Origin: China
England FA Academy
CHF 30
Score goal after goal with the Academy Football's innovative OmniSculpt technology—grooves debossed into the casing allow air to travel around the ball delivering truer flight.
Product details
- 67% rubber/10% polyurethane (PU)/13% polyester/10% ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/Red/Blue/Midnight Navy
- Style: IQ0655-100
- Country/Region of Origin: China
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the England FA Academy.
England FA Academy
CHF 30