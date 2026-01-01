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England FA Academy Nike Football - White/Red/Blue/Midnight Navy

England FA Academy

Nike Football

CHF 30

Score goal after goal with the Academy Football's innovative OmniSculpt technology—grooves debossed into the casing allow air to travel around the ball delivering truer flight.


  • Colour Shown: White/Red/Blue/Midnight Navy
  • Style: IQ0655-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

England FA Academy

CHF 30

Score goal after goal with the Academy Football's innovative OmniSculpt technology—grooves debossed into the casing allow air to travel around the ball delivering truer flight.

Product details

  • 67% rubber/10% polyurethane (PU)/13% polyester/10% ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Red/Blue/Midnight Navy
  • Style: IQ0655-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    England FA Academy Nike Football

    England FA Academy

    CHF 30

    Complete the look

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