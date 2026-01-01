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Nike Energy Women's Woven Shorts - Phantom

Recycled Materials

Nike Energy

Women's Woven Shorts

CHF 145
Phantom
Black
Select SizeSize Guide

These lightweight shorts have two layers of fabric—a tight inner layer and a loose outer one—for comfort and coverage. We added plenty of pocket options so that you can stay focused on your pace and nothing else.


  • Colour Shown: Phantom
  • Style: IO1988-030
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Energy

CHF 145

These lightweight shorts have two layers of fabric—a tight inner layer and a loose outer one—for comfort and coverage. We added plenty of pocket options so that you can stay focused on your pace and nothing else.

Product Details

  • Zip pockets
  • Elastic waistband with drawstring
  • Body/lining: 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Phantom
  • Style: IO1988-030
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′8″ (172cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Energy Women's Woven Shorts

    Nike Energy

    CHF 145

    Complete the look