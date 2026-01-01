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Recycled Materials
Nike Energy
Women's Tank Top
CHF 135
Get comfy in this slim-fitting, layered tank made with lightweight and stretchy fabric.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IO1985-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Nike Energy
CHF 135
Get comfy in this slim-fitting, layered tank made with lightweight and stretchy fabric.
Product Details
- 94% polyester/6% elastane
- Tight fit
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IO1985-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size L and is 5′9″ (174cm approx.)
- Tight fit: snug and form-fitting
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Energy
CHF 135