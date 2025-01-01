Nike Dunk Trickshot x LEGO® Set
Building Kit with Exclusive Minifigure
Tricks and bricks? Bring on the mayhem! Show off your wildest trickshots (and Nike drip) with an assist from a larger-than-life Nike Dunk. This Nike x LEGO® Collection set gives you full-court access to explore all angles to the hoop with your LEGO® Minifigure or let the Nike Dunk launch them towards the hoop. Build it your way for an epic display of play.
- Colour Shown: Gym Red/White
- Style: LE1002-687
- Country/Region of Origin: Belgium, Mexico, Netherlands
Nike Dunk Trickshot x LEGO® Set
Tricks and bricks? Bring on the mayhem! Show off your wildest trickshots (and Nike drip) with an assist from a larger-than-life Nike Dunk. This Nike x LEGO® Collection set gives you full-court access to explore all angles to the hoop with your LEGO® Minifigure or let the Nike Dunk launch them towards the hoop. Build it your way for an epic display of play.
Benefits
- The set includes a graffiti backdrop, hoop, court and removable mini Nike Dunk sneaker.
- Exclusive LEGO® Minifigure rocks Nike x LEGO Collection drip and comes with two heads to choose from.
- Buildable Nike Dunk has a special feature that propels it forwards to simulate a slam dunk.
- Designed to be a collectible display, your build brings the fun of the court to the décor of your space.
Product details
- Designed for ages 10+
- Warning: Choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
- 16cm H x 17cm W x 13cm D (approx.)
- 454 pieces
- Colour Shown: Gym Red/White
- Style: LE1002-687
- Country/Region of Origin: Belgium, Mexico, Netherlands
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Dunk Trickshot x LEGO® Set.
Nike Dunk Trickshot x LEGO® Set
Big tricks, mini mayhem
Your wildest trick shots get a larger-than-life legendary assist. Build the epic display your way and explore all angles to the hoop with your LEGO® Minifigure.
Ready to Launch
The buildable Nike Dunk includes a lever that propels it forward, giving your tiny trickster a chance to score major style points.
Exclusive LEGO® Minifigure
Customise your playful performer—rocking Nike x LEGO® Collection drip—by choosing from two heads with big personalities.
LEGO, the LEGO logo and the Minifigure are trademarks of the LEGO Group. ©2025 the LEGO Group. All rights reserved.