Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes

Colors run
ThomasW409627958
Shoe looks good at first. Black color bleeds onto white really easily and makes the shoe look messy
You can always count on a classic. The Dunk Low pairs its iconic colour-blocking with premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?
Nike Dunk Low Retro
You can always count on a classic. The Dunk Low pairs its iconic colour-blocking with premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
3 stars
Colors run
ThomasW409627958
Shoe looks good at first. Black color bleeds onto white really easily and makes the shoe look messy
Nike Dunk Low Retro