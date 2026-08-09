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Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes - Bronze Eclipse/Pale Ivory/Pale Vanilla/Black

Nike Dunk Low Retro

Men‘s shoes

CHF 135
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes - Bronze Eclipse/Pale Ivory/Pale Vanilla/Black
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You can always count on a classic. The Dunk Low pairs its iconic colour-blocking with premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?


  • Colour Shown: Bronze Eclipse/Pale Ivory/Pale Vanilla/Black
  • Style: IM4414-200
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia, Vietnam

Nike Dunk Low Retro

CHF 135

You can always count on a classic. The Dunk Low pairs its iconic colour-blocking with premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?

Benefits

  • Leather upper softens and gains vintage character with wear.
  • Foam midsole offers lightweight cushioning.
  • A rubber outsole with classic pivot circles adds durable traction and heritage style.

Product Details

  • Perforations on the toe
  • Colour Shown: Bronze Eclipse/Pale Ivory/Pale Vanilla/Black
  • Style: IM4414-200
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia, Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

3 stars

  • Colors run

    ThomasW409627958

    Shoe looks good at first. Black color bleeds onto white really easily and makes the shoe look messy

Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes

Nike Dunk Low Retro

CHF 135

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