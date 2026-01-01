Nike Dri-FIT Neck Wrap

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CHF 30







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This neck wrap features sweat-wicking technology that helps to keep you dry and comfortable, whether you're running, walking or playing.

Colour Shown: Black/Silver

Style: DX7946-042

Country/Region of Origin: Belgium

View Product Details Nike Dri-FIT CHF 30 This neck wrap features sweat-wicking technology that helps to keep you dry and comfortable, whether you're running, walking or playing. Benefits Nike Dri-FIT Technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Versatile design makes it easy to wear anywhere. Product Details 88% polyester/12% elastane

Hand wash

Imported

Colour Shown: Black/Silver

Style: DX7946-042

Country/Region of Origin: Belgium