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Nike Dri-FIT Neck Wrap - Black/Silver

Nike Dri-FIT

Neck Wrap

CHF 30
Just a few left. Order soon.

This neck wrap features sweat-wicking technology that helps to keep you dry and comfortable, whether you're running, walking or playing.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Silver
  • Style: DX7946-042
  • Country/Region of Origin: Belgium

Nike Dri-FIT

CHF 30

This neck wrap features sweat-wicking technology that helps to keep you dry and comfortable, whether you're running, walking or playing.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT Technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Versatile design makes it easy to wear anywhere.

Product Details

  • 88% polyester/12% elastane
  • Hand wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Silver
  • Style: DX7946-042
  • Country/Region of Origin: Belgium

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Dri-FIT Neck Wrap

    Nike Dri-FIT

    CHF 30

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