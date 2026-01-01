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Nike Dri-FIT
Neck Wrap
CHF 30
Just a few left. Order soon.
This neck wrap features sweat-wicking technology that helps to keep you dry and comfortable, whether you're running, walking or playing.
- Colour Shown: Black/Silver
- Style: DX7946-042
- Country/Region of Origin: Belgium
Nike Dri-FIT
CHF 30
This neck wrap features sweat-wicking technology that helps to keep you dry and comfortable, whether you're running, walking or playing.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT Technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Versatile design makes it easy to wear anywhere.
Product Details
- 88% polyester/12% elastane
- Hand wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Silver
- Style: DX7946-042
- Country/Region of Origin: Belgium
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Dri-FIT
CHF 30