Denver Nuggets Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey

With a white background, the Association Edition Jersey is a common thread shared by every team in the NBA. This Denver Nuggets jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from team colours and graphics to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh. It helps keep you dry and cool on or off the court while you rep your favourite player and the game you love.

Colour Shown: White

Style: DN2075-100

Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala