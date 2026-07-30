 
image 1 of 8
Nike Court Vision SE Men's Shoes - Rattan/Rocky Tan/Mink Brown

Nike Court Vision SE

Men's Shoes

CHF 99.95
Select SizeSize Guide

In love with the old-school style of '80s basketball? Meet the Court Vision. This version combines camo textiles and synthetic leather with a rubber cupsole, bringing you all-day comfort inspired by some of the most iconic silhouettes of the past.


  • Colour Shown: Rattan/Rocky Tan/Mink Brown
  • Style: IV5722-200
  • Country/Region of Origin: India

Nike Court Vision SE

CHF 99.95

In love with the old-school style of '80s basketball? Meet the Court Vision. This version combines camo textiles and synthetic leather with a rubber cupsole, bringing you all-day comfort inspired by some of the most iconic silhouettes of the past.

Benefits

  • Perforations on the toes and sides create breathability.
  • Textile and synthetic leather upper adds durability.

Product Details

  • Padded collar
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Rattan/Rocky Tan/Mink Brown
  • Style: IV5722-200
  • Country/Region of Origin: India

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

5 stars

  • Nickff2a3e3801814ea08d23f919c903aa0c

    Nike always represents with quality design, look and comfort! A++

  • Couldn't Pass these Up

    Felicia964454489

    I love these shoes. They fit well and I LOVE all things camo!!!

Nike Court Vision SE Men's Shoes

Nike Court Vision SE

CHF 99.95

Complete the look

Item 3 of 6