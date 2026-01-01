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Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Sling Bag (8L)
CHF 57
Fashion meets function for the modern commuter. This trendy sling's main compartment has a plush-lined tablet sleeve to help keep your small tech safe and organised. Reflective design details add a flashy finish.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Reflect Silver
- Style: IQ1285-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Nike Commute
CHF 57
Fashion meets function for the modern commuter. This trendy sling's main compartment has a plush-lined tablet sleeve to help keep your small tech safe and organised. Reflective design details add a flashy finish.
Benefits
- Convertible shoulder strap lets you wear on your right or left.
- Padded back panel and shoulder strap add comfort.
- External hoops provide easy hang and grab access.
- Detachable mini bag allows you to keep small items organised.
Product Details
- 23cm W × 38cm H × 7.5cm D (approx.)
- Body: 100% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester Coin bag: 59% nylon/ 41% polyester. Lining: 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Reflect Silver
- Style: IQ1285-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Commute
CHF 57