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Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Knit Cap
CHF 40
An embroidered crest and waffle-knit bill add a premium touch to this classic mid-depth Club cap. It's made with durable cotton canvas fabric and has a curved bill for a classic look.
- Colour Shown: Fir/Sand Drift/Sand Drift
- Style: IQ1326-323
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Club
CHF 40
An embroidered crest and waffle-knit bill add a premium touch to this classic mid-depth Club cap. It's made with durable cotton canvas fabric and has a curved bill for a classic look.
Product Details
- Adjustable metal slide closure
- Body: 100% cotton Panels: 100% polyester Front lining: 100% polyester
- Hand-wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Fir/Sand Drift/Sand Drift
- Style: IQ1326-323
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Club
CHF 40