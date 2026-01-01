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Nike Club Unstructured Knit Cap - Fir/Sand Drift/Sand Drift

Recycled Materials

Nike Club

Unstructured Knit Cap

CHF 40
Fir/Sand Drift/Sand Drift
Black/Ale Brown/Sand Drift

An embroidered crest and waffle-knit bill add a premium touch to this classic mid-depth Club cap. It's made with durable cotton canvas fabric and has a curved bill for a classic look.


  • Colour Shown: Fir/Sand Drift/Sand Drift
  • Style: IQ1326-323
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Club

CHF 40

An embroidered crest and waffle-knit bill add a premium touch to this classic mid-depth Club cap. It's made with durable cotton canvas fabric and has a curved bill for a classic look.

Product Details

  • Adjustable metal slide closure
  • Body: 100% cotton Panels: 100% polyester Front lining: 100% polyester
  • Hand-wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Fir/Sand Drift/Sand Drift
  • Style: IQ1326-323
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Club Unstructured Knit Cap

    Nike Club

    CHF 40

    Complete the look