Nike Club Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie

Più che una M sembra una L
andreab336218981
Tutto ok, diciamo che la taglia M è un po’ grande, però tutto sommato va bene lo stesso
This full-zip Nike Club hoodie offers casual comfort and a classic look. This midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness—so it's just as ready for the gym as it is for the sofa.
Nike Club
This full-zip Nike Club hoodie offers casual comfort and a classic look. This midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness—so it's just as ready for the gym as it is for the sofa.
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
3.7 stars
Più che una M sembra una L
andreab336218981
Tutto ok, diciamo che la taglia M è un po’ grande, però tutto sommato va bene lo stesso
Cool
Joseeduardo959685191
Sehr gut Qualität und gefällt mir sehr
Vestibilità strana.
Marta386220847
Felpa carina, bel tessuto leggero adatto alla primavera, ma la taglia veste strano, ho preso un 3XL per mio marito che è alto e robusto, ma veste larghissimo e corto. Restituita.
Nike Club