Chicago Bulls Men's Jordan Basketball Flight Fleece Pullover Hoodie

Chicago Bulls

CHF 135

From the streets to the league, the Chicago Bulls are always front and centre in your mind. Rep 'em whether you're pounding the pavement or puffing your chest out after a win streak in a pullover hoodie that helps keep you cosy.

Benefits Smooth on the outside, slightly fluffy on the inside, our midweight semi-brushed fleece helps keep you cosy while still being breezy. It's a comfy layer to wear all year round, perfect for those tricky in-between temps.