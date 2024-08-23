Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts

Riccardo
Molto belli, pantaloncini molto leggeri, e molto comodi sia come abbigliamento lifestyle che per l’attività sportiva
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
The Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Nike NBA Swingman Shorts are inspired by the authentic NBA shorts. They feature sweat-wicking fabric and side pockets for easy-access storage. Design details match your team's on-court look. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
REP YOUR TEAM.
The Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Nike NBA Swingman Shorts are inspired by the authentic NBA shorts. They feature sweat-wicking fabric and side pockets for easy-access storage. Design details match your team's on-court look. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.9 stars
Riccardo
Molto belli, pantaloncini molto leggeri, e molto comodi sia come abbigliamento lifestyle che per l’attività sportiva
Ottimo pantaloncino
Patrizia501063455
Pantaloncini molto belli acquistati taglia m per mio figlio di 16 anni è rimasto molto contento. Ottimo acquisto
diegor754300838
Pantaloncini Comodi per l’estate.
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition