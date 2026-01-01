image 1 of 3
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
29% off
Show your love for the Bulls through every high and low, through the peaks and valleys that come with being a fan in this boxy T-shirt.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: HV6795-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Chicago Bulls Courtside
29% off
Show your love for the Bulls through every high and low, through the peaks and valleys that come with being a fan in this boxy T-shirt.
Benefits
Midweight cotton fabric feels soft and has a slight drape.
Product Details
- Loose fit
- Ribbed neckband
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: HV6795-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Chicago Bulls Courtside.
Chicago Bulls Courtside
29% off