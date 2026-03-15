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Chicago Bulls Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie - University Red/White

Chicago Bulls Club

Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie

CHF 85
Select SizeSize Guide

Soft fleece and the Bulls. It's everything you love about a Nike hoodie, with a little extra for the fans.


  • Colour Shown: University Red/White
  • Style: HM9872-657
  • Country/Region of Origin: Laos, Thailand

Chicago Bulls Club

CHF 85

Soft fleece and the Bulls. It's everything you love about a Nike hoodie, with a little extra for the fans.

Product details

  • Body/hood lining: 79% cotton/21% polyester. Rib: 98% cotton/2% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: University Red/White
  • Style: HM9872-657
  • Country/Region of Origin: Laos, Thailand

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Felpa

    Giorgio40540547

    Ottimo , veste molto morbido, taglia perfetta !

Chicago Bulls Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie

Chicago Bulls Club

CHF 85

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