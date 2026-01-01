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Chelsea F.C.
Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
CHF 35
Show love for your squad in this Chelsea F.C. tee, made of soft lightweight cotton that's perfect for everyday wear.
- Colour Shown: Pitch Blue
- Style: IM1695-426
- Country/Region of Origin: Turkey
Chelsea F.C.
CHF 35
Show love for your squad in this Chelsea F.C. tee, made of soft lightweight cotton that's perfect for everyday wear.
Product Details
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pitch Blue
- Style: IM1695-426
- Country/Region of Origin: Turkey
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′8″ (173cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Chelsea F.C.
CHF 35