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Chelsea F.C. Women's Nike Football T-Shirt - Pitch Blue

Chelsea F.C.

Women's Nike Football T-Shirt

CHF 35
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Show love for your squad in this Chelsea F.C. tee, made of soft lightweight cotton that's perfect for everyday wear.


  • Colour Shown: Pitch Blue
  • Style: IM1695-426
  • Country/Region of Origin: Turkey

Chelsea F.C.

CHF 35

Show love for your squad in this Chelsea F.C. tee, made of soft lightweight cotton that's perfect for everyday wear.

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Pitch Blue
  • Style: IM1695-426
  • Country/Region of Origin: Turkey

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′8″ (173cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Chelsea F.C. Women's Nike Football T-Shirt

    Chelsea F.C.

    CHF 35

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