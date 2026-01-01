Chelsea FC Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts

image 1 of 6
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
CHF 99.95
Our premium, lightweight Tech Fleece—smooth both inside and out—gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk, letting you rep Chelsea F.C. Whatever the temperature.
- Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/Midwest Gold
- Style: IQ4964-426
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
CHF 99.95
Our premium, lightweight Tech Fleece—smooth both inside and out—gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk, letting you rep Chelsea F.C. Whatever the temperature.
Product Details
- Body: 53% cotton/47% polyester. Pocket bag, knuckle side: 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/Midwest Gold
- Style: IQ4964-426
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece.
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
CHF 99.95