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Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
CHF 94.95
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Future champions need the ensemble to match. Made with sweat-wicking tech, this Chelsea F.C. Strike Tracksuit includes classic-fitting pants and a zip-up jacket for complete comfort.
- Colour Shown: Bright Blue/Pitch Blue/White/Midwest Gold
- Style: II3887-452
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Chelsea F.C. Strike
CHF 94.95
Future champions need the ensemble to match. Made with sweat-wicking tech, this Chelsea F.C. Strike Tracksuit includes classic-fitting pants and a zip-up jacket for complete comfort.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Bright Blue/Pitch Blue/White/Midwest Gold
- Style: II3887-452
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4′0″ (121cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Chelsea F.C. Strike
CHF 94.95