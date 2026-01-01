Chelsea FC Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie

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Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece
Women's Nike Football Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 94.95
Rise up and transform your wardrobe with this Chelsea F.C. hoodie. Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.
- Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White
- Style: II3142-452
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece
CHF 94.95
Rise up and transform your wardrobe with this Chelsea F.C. hoodie. Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.
Benefits
- Ribbed cuffs and hem help keep the hoodie in place while you move.
- The drawcord lets you wear the hood loose or cinch out the cold.
Product Details
- Front pockets
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Hood lining: 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White
- Style: II3142-452
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′8″ (171cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece
CHF 94.95