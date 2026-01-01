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Chelsea F.C. Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
CHF 57
Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping Chelsea FC. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
- Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White
- Style: II3725-452
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Chelsea F.C. Club
CHF 57
Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping Chelsea FC. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
Product Details
- Front pocket
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Hood lining: 100% cotton. Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White
- Style: II3725-452
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4'3" (130cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Chelsea F.C. Club
CHF 57