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Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt - Black/Smoke Grey/White

Recycled Materials

Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper

Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt

CHF 120
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Suit up like your favourite team's keeper in this replica Chelsea F.C. shirt. Our Stadium Collection pairs replica design details with sweat-wicking technology to give you a game-ready look inspired by your favourite team.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Smoke Grey/White
  • Style: HJ4487-011
  • Country/Region of Origin: Georgia

Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper

CHF 120

Suit up like your favourite team's keeper in this replica Chelsea F.C. shirt. Our Stadium Collection pairs replica design details with sweat-wicking technology to give you a game-ready look inspired by your favourite team.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • The replica design gives you details modelled after what the team wears.

Product details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Smoke Grey/White
  • Style: HJ4487-011
  • Country/Region of Origin: Georgia

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

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    Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt

    Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper

    CHF 120

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