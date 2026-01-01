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Carlos Alcaraz Men's NikeCourt Dri-FIT Tennis T-Shirt - Burgundy Ash

Carlos Alcaraz

Men's NikeCourt Dri-FIT Tennis T-Shirt

CHF 45
Select SizeSize Guide

Show your love for Carlos Alcaraz as he hits NYC's hottest tournament. Loaded with sweat-wicking tech, this T-shirt is here to help keep you dry on and off the court.


  • Colour Shown: Burgundy Ash
  • Style: IM6121-647
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Carlos Alcaraz

CHF 45

Show your love for Carlos Alcaraz as he hits NYC's hottest tournament. Loaded with sweat-wicking tech, this T-shirt is here to help keep you dry on and off the court.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Basketball-inspired details pay tribute to the city's rich basketball heritage.
  • Cotton blend feels soft and brushed.

Product Details

  • 57% cotton/43% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Burgundy Ash
  • Style: IM6121-647
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Carlos Alcaraz Men's NikeCourt Dri-FIT Tennis T-Shirt

    Carlos Alcaraz

    CHF 45

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