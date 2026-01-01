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Carlos Alcaraz
Men's NikeCourt Dri-FIT Tennis T-Shirt
CHF 45
Show your love for Carlos Alcaraz as he hits NYC's hottest tournament. Loaded with sweat-wicking tech, this T-shirt is here to help keep you dry on and off the court.
- Colour Shown: Burgundy Ash
- Style: IM6121-647
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Carlos Alcaraz
CHF 45
Show your love for Carlos Alcaraz as he hits NYC's hottest tournament. Loaded with sweat-wicking tech, this T-shirt is here to help keep you dry on and off the court.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Basketball-inspired details pay tribute to the city's rich basketball heritage.
- Cotton blend feels soft and brushed.
Product Details
- 57% cotton/43% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Burgundy Ash
- Style: IM6121-647
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Carlos Alcaraz
CHF 45