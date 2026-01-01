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Brazil
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
CHF 32
Show your support for Brazil in this soft, midweight cotton tee.
- Colour Shown: Geode Teal
- Style: IH2258-381
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Brazil
CHF 32
Show your support for Brazil in this soft, midweight cotton tee.
Product Details
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Geode Teal
- Style: IH2258-381
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′1″ (154cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Brazil
CHF 32