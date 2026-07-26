Brazil Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket

Too Heavy
RumiC
Too heavy ! Its supposed to be a summer time jacket and it weighs a ton !
Stand with your country in this spacious Brazil anthem jacket. Crafted with midweight double-layered mesh, it enhances airflow to help keep you cool in warm weather.
Brazil
Stand with your country in this spacious Brazil anthem jacket. Crafted with midweight double-layered mesh, it enhances airflow to help keep you cool in warm weather.
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.3 stars
Too Heavy
RumiC
Too heavy ! Its supposed to be a summer time jacket and it weighs a ton !
Brazil jacket
Linny
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My husband absolutely loves this jacket! Brazil is his favorite team, so he was excited to get it. The fit is great, and the material is lightweight and breezy, making it perfect for cool mornings, evenings, or layering without feeling bulky. The quality is excellent, and the design looks even better in person.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Goooooooooal!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Gregory
Nike out did themselves with jackets simplistic yet functional on hot/warm with this jacket. Ideal for the weather during World Cup Matches.
Brazil