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Brazil Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket - Geode Teal/Light Menta/Midwest Gold

Brazil

Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket

CHF 135
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Stand with your country in this spacious Brazil anthem jacket. Crafted with midweight double-layered mesh, it enhances airflow to help keep you cool in warm weather.


  • Colour Shown: Geode Teal/Light Menta/Midwest Gold
  • Style: IH1757-369
  • Country/Region of Origin: Laos, Thailand

Brazil

CHF 135

Stand with your country in this spacious Brazil anthem jacket. Crafted with midweight double-layered mesh, it enhances airflow to help keep you cool in warm weather.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • See-through design lets you show your jersey underneath.

Product Details

  • Full-length zip
  • Zip pockets
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Geode Teal/Light Menta/Midwest Gold
  • Style: IH1757-369
  • Country/Region of Origin: Laos, Thailand

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (184cm approx.)
    • Oversized fit: exaggerated and spacious
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (3)

4.3 stars

  • Too Heavy

    RumiC

    Too heavy ! Its supposed to be a summer time jacket and it weighs a ton !

  • Brazil jacket

    Linny

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My husband absolutely loves this jacket! Brazil is his favorite team, so he was excited to get it. The fit is great, and the material is lightweight and breezy, making it perfect for cool mornings, evenings, or layering without feeling bulky. The quality is excellent, and the design looks even better in person.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Goooooooooal!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Gregory

    Nike out did themselves with jackets simplistic yet functional on hot/warm with this jacket. Ideal for the weather during World Cup Matches.

Brazil Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket

Brazil

CHF 135

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