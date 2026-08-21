Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)

To the gym, to school or to hang out with friends, this bag has space for it all. A large zip compartment is there to hold your books or training gear—with slots for school items—while a smaller front pocket holds quick-grab things. Bonus: A clip attached to 1 of the mesh pockets holds your keys.

Colour Shown: Black/Black/White

Style: DV9436-010

Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia