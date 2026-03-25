 
image 1 of 9
Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Shoe Bag (11L) - Black/Black/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Brasilia 9.5

Training Shoe Bag (11L)

CHF 27

Sold Out:

This product is currently unavailable

This product is made with at least 65% recycled polyester fibres

The Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag lets you store and transport your footwear separate from your other gear. A handle on the end is easy to grab on the go and a zip pocket on the outside keeps small items accessible. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester fibres.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: DM3982-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Nike Brasilia 9.5

CHF 27

QUICK-GRAB SHOE STORAGE.

The Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag lets you store and transport your footwear separate from your other gear. A handle on the end is easy to grab on the go and a zip pocket on the outside keeps small items accessible. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester fibres.

Benefits

  • Top zip compartment secures your shoes.
  • Zip outside pocket keeps small items close.
  • Handle on the end lets you grab the bag and go.

Product Details

  • 33cm L x 15cm W x 18cm H (approx.)
  • 11L
  • 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: DM3982-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (3)

5 stars

  • praktisch, sauber

    KatrinB896734485

    Praktisch für die Reise, Kurztripps.

  • Il Top

    Luca940326793

    Come sempre il top in stile, materiale ed utilità

  • CAPIENTE

    PIO81

    IO LA USO PER METTERCI GLI ACCESSORI PER L'ATTIVITA' SPORTIVA CHE PRATICO, CAPIENTE E BEN FATTA. MI PIACE MOSTRARLA OLTRE AD ESSERMI UTILE

Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Shoe Bag (11L)

Nike Brasilia 9.5

CHF 27

Complete the look

Item 3 of 60