Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)

The Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag keeps all your training gear—and more—at hand. A side compartment stores shoes separately, while inner and outer pockets help you stay organised. Use it for a trip to the gym or away for the weekend. We've got you covered. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester fibres.

Colour Shown: Black/Black/White

Style: DO9193-010

Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia