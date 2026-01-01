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Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Vintage T-Shirt
CHF 45
What better way to rep your Boston Celtics than a jumper cleanly splashing through a chain net? This retro graphic T-shirt is rooted in gritty, '90 nostalgic sentiment. Cash out. Cha. Ching!
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: HV5638-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Turkey
Boston Celtics Courtside
CHF 45
What better way to rep your Boston Celtics than a jumper cleanly splashing through a chain net? This retro graphic T-shirt is rooted in gritty, '90 nostalgic sentiment. Cash out. Cha. Ching!
Benefits
Midweight cotton fabric feels soft and has a slight drape.
Product Details
- Loose fit
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: HV5638-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Turkey
Size & Fit
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Boston Celtics Courtside
CHF 45