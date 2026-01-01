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Boston Celtics Club Men's T-Shirt - Clover

Boston Celtics Club

Men's T-Shirt

CHF 40
Select SizeSize Guide

You’re ride or die. No bandwagon hopping here. This soft cotton t-shirt authentically celebrates the soul of your favourite Celtics through community, culture and the court.


  • Colour Shown: Clover
  • Style: IO6277-312
  • Country/Region of Origin: Italy, Pakistan

Boston Celtics Club

CHF 40

You’re ride or die. No bandwagon hopping here. This soft cotton t-shirt authentically celebrates the soul of your favourite Celtics through community, culture and the court.

Benefits

Everyday cotton fabric feels soft and lightweight.

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Clover
  • Style: IO6277-312
  • Country/Region of Origin: Italy, Pakistan

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Boston Celtics Club Men's T-Shirt

    Boston Celtics Club

    CHF 40

    Complete the look