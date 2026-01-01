Nike Ava X
Men's shoes
The modern look you crave with the comfort you need to bring confidence to every step. The ultra-lightweight Ava X has a stripped-down, sleek look, making it practical and packable. Soft cushioning and all-over support offers comfort and stability wherever you go.
- Colour Shown: Photon Dust/Black/Reflect Silver/Light Armoury Blue
- Style: IX0352-025
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Nike Ava X
The modern look you crave with the comfort you need to bring confidence to every step. The ultra-lightweight Ava X has a stripped-down, sleek look, making it practical and packable. Soft cushioning and all-over support offers comfort and stability wherever you go.
Benefits
- Textile upper with synthetic leather details is durable, breathable and comfortable.
- Supportive fit provides stability as you move through your day.
- Outsole with textured cutouts in high-abrasion areas adds grip and durability to stand up to wear and tear.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Reflective design details
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Colour Shown: Photon Dust/Black/Reflect Silver/Light Armoury Blue
- Style: IX0352-025
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Ava X