Nike Ava X Men's Shoes

The modern look you crave with the comfort you need to bring confidence to every step. The ultra-lightweight Ava X has a stripped-down, sleek look, making it practical and packable. Soft cushioning and all-over support offers comfort and stability wherever you go.

Colour Shown: Photon Dust/Black/Reflect Silver/Light Armoury Blue

Style: IX0352-025

Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia