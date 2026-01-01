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Atlético Madrid
Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
CHF 35
Cheer Atlético Madrid on to victory in this roomy T-shirt. Its midweight cotton jersey feels soft with a subtle drape, the perfect combination for matches and weekends.
- Colour Shown: Obsidian
- Style: IQ5056-451
- Country/Region of Origin: Turkey
Atlético Madrid
CHF 35
Cheer Atlético Madrid on to victory in this roomy T-shirt. Its midweight cotton jersey feels soft with a subtle drape, the perfect combination for matches and weekends.
Product Details
- Printed graphics
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Obsidian
- Style: IQ5056-451
- Country/Region of Origin: Turkey
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′11″ (179cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Atlético Madrid
CHF 35