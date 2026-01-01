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Atlético Madrid Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
CHF 64.95
Soft, warm and comfy—this Atlético hoodie has got you covered in chilly weather. French terry fabric in a classic fit goes on easily over your other clothes, while details at the chest show your devotion to your favourite squad.
- Colour Shown: Deep Royal Blue/White
- Style: IO3549-455
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Atlético Madrid Club
CHF 64.95
Soft, warm and comfy—this Atlético hoodie has got you covered in chilly weather. French terry fabric in a classic fit goes on easily over your other clothes, while details at the chest show your devotion to your favourite squad.
Benefits
- French terry fabric has a soft feel for lightweight comfort—like your classic sweatshirt.
- Ribbed cuffs and hem help keep the hoodie in place while you move.
Product Details
- Front pockets
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Deep Royal Blue/White
- Style: IO3549-455
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′2″ (157cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Atlético Madrid Club
CHF 64.95