Nike Astrograbber Men's Shoes

Small and Narrow
NikePlusUser5133801
How is a size 11 not a size 11? I have never had to purchase Nikes a 1/2 size larger. Super narrow as well. The 1/2 size up didn’t fix the narrow issue
Debuting on the heels of Nike's Waffle Trainer, the state-of-the-art Astrograbber was designed to grip the turf on American football fields.
Nike Astrograbber
Debuting on the heels of Nike's Waffle Trainer, the state-of-the-art Astrograbber was designed to grip the turf on American football fields.
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
2.8 stars
Small and Narrow
NikePlusUser5133801
How is a size 11 not a size 11? I have never had to purchase Nikes a 1/2 size larger. Super narrow as well. The 1/2 size up didn’t fix the narrow issue
Un peu mitigé
Samuel651523896
Un peu serré ! A porter avec des chaussettes extra-fines. La texture est bonne et le confort au pied y est, même s'il faut la porter souvent afin qu'elle s'élargisse.
Size Up!
Davimea
Make sure to go half a size up! Looks great on the food but small. All my Nike, AF1, Air Max and SBs all 9. Thought it was sure fire thing sizing wouldn’t be a problem. I was wrong.
Nike Astrograbber