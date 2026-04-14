Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra

Nike Alate Minimalist

CHF 38.99 CHF 55 29% off

For the adventurers who travel the world with nothing but the bare necessities strapped to their backs. The ones who aren't afraid to repeat outfits and know their style. Enjoy all-day support without sacrificing comfort in the Alate Minimalist Sports Bra, offering a unique padding experience, fully adjustable straps and a low-profile design that goes with everything. With soft, sweat-wicking fabric, this bra helps keep you dry and comfortable all day long.

Designed for Everywear

A traditional hook-and-eye fastener at the back and adjustable straps give this bra that all-day, everyday feeling you need whether you're navigating a packed schedule or taking it easy. With just the right amount of stretch while you're wearing it, the bra recovers and maintains its shape in between wearing so you get the perfect fit every time.

Barely There

Incredibly lightweight, brushed fabric and a curved band contour to your movement. Super-soft inner mesh enhances the light, breathable feeling. A lower neckline and thinner straps offer minimal coverage without sacrificing support.

Dry and Cool

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Perforations at the centre of the front add breathability in a high-heat area.

Move with Ease

Stretchy and soft engineered pads help keep everything in place while you move. The hourglass shape between the cups provides added breathability.