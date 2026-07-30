A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie

Unapologetic comfort meets unapologetic attitude. Take a page from A'ja Wilson's playbook and embrace your boldest self in this spacious hoodie. A bungee at the hem lets you crop it A'ja-style and the satin-lined hood helps keep your hair on point. Made from French terry fabric, its breathable enough to wear even when your game heats up.

Colour Shown: Black/White

Style: IO1343-010

Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam