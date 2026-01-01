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Nike Air
Older Kids' Quarter-Zip Top
CHF 70
A classic 1/4-zip infused with classic Nike DNA. Contrast piping runs up the sleeves to the top of the collar for a bold pop, and a roomy fit on the body means tons of layering options. Plus, it's super cosy. Duh.
- Colour Shown: Black/Volt
- Style: IO1872-010
- Country/Region of Origin: India
Nike Air
CHF 70
A classic 1/4-zip infused with classic Nike DNA. Contrast piping runs up the sleeves to the top of the collar for a bold pop, and a roomy fit on the body means tons of layering options. Plus, it's super cosy. Duh.
Benefits
- Our midweight brushed fleece reminds us of our favourite fluffy blanket. Super-soft and cosy, with a slightly structured fit, it's a perfect layer to wear indoors or outdoors.
- Kangaroo pocket helps keep your every day essentials secure and within reach.
Product Details
- Zip pockets
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Rib: 98% cotton/2% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Volt
- Style: IO1872-010
- Country/Region of Origin: India
Size & Fit
- Female model is wearing size S and is 4'3" (130cm approx.)
- Male model is wearing size M and is 4'6" (137cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air
CHF 70