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Nike Air Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie - Black/White/White

Nike Air

Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie

29% off

Reach for this lightweight fleece hoodie when you need a little extra warmth. It's smooth on the outside and brushed soft on the inside for added cosiness. Special design details like an embroidered chest logo and contrast piping elevate your look.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
  • Style: II7350-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: India

Nike Air

29% off

Reach for this lightweight fleece hoodie when you need a little extra warmth. It's smooth on the outside and brushed soft on the inside for added cosiness. Special design details like an embroidered chest logo and contrast piping elevate your look.

Benefits

  • The midweight brushed fleece feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside.
  • Extra room through the sleeves and body gives you the space you need to dive into whatever adventure comes next.

Product Details

  • 80% cotton/20% polyester
  • Embroidered Nike Air logo (chest)
  • Silicone Nike Air patch
  • Kangaroo pocket
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
  • Style: II7350-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: India

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 4'6" (137cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Air Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie

    Nike Air

    29% off

    Complete the look

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